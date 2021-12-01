MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 7.4% Higher

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.49 and last traded at $77.20. 6,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,576 shares of company stock worth $26,358,402 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

