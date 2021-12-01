Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.67 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00018985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

