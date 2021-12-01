Mango Markets (MNGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.28 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $300.00 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

