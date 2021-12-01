Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $601,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,936. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

