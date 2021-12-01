Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

MRVI stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 44.17.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

