MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $352.76

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $352.76 and last traded at $356.70, with a volume of 3460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $360.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

