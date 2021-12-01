MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $352.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.