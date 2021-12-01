Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $164.47 million, a PE ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

