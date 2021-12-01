Marshall Wace LLP Has $238,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $3,297,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

