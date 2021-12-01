Marshall Wace LLP Invests $289,000 in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SMLP opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.84 earnings per share.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

