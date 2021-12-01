Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $244,000 Investment in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $18,491,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCN opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 16.55. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

