Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

NETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Eneti Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

