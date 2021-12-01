Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.
NETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
