Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PVH by 40.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

