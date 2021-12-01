Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

MA stock opened at $314.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.87. The company has a market cap of $309.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $310.11 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

