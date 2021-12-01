MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,690. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.