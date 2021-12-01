Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $232.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

