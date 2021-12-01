Maxim Group Trims Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Target Price to $10.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FENC opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $881,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.