McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.60. 3,834,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

