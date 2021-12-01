McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

