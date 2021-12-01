McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 115 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $304.90 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $203.98 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.11.

