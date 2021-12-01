McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 75,921 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 2.76% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

GNOM opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.