McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $15.73 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 23,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.25 and its 200-day moving average is $263.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

