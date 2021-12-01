McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

