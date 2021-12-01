McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,910,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $447.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $328.80 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

