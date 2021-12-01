Mercantile Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

