Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

MRK opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

