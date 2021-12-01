Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 1,506 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 769,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

