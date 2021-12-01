Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meridian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,301. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

