Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s share price traded up 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 136,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 336,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

