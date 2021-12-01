Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

