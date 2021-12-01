Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRKN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRKN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

