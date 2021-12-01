Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

