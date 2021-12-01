Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

