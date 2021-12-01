Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MESO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

MESO stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 755,803 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

