Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,049 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

BANC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

