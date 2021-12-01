Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 14,580 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.