Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.