Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 40,071 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 500,887.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $700.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

