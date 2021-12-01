Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 210,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

