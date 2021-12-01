Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 117,124.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

