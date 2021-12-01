Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 102,687.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $991.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.20.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

