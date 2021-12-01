Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $170,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.65%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

