Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 3.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.67 and its 200 day moving average is $252.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,441 shares of company stock worth $40,749,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

