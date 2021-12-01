Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

