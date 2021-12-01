Michael E. Diamond Sells 3,057 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $51,143.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MITK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

