Michael J. Mcconnell Buys 5,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSPN stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.