Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $16,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $187.80 million, a PE ratio of -752.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 53.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.