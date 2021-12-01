Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Moreover, Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Nonetheless, Micron near-term prospect looks gloomy as the company expects that bit shipments memory chips are set to decline in first-quarter fiscal 2022 as personal computer manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling. Moreover, the memory chip maker is witnessing supply constraints for certain IC components, which is expected to somewhat negatively impact bit shipments in the near term.”

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MU opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

