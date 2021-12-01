Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of MBCN opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.85. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlefield Banc stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.