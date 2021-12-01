Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 36.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

